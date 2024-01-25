Trump warns he will blacklist Nikki Haley campaign donors

Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures as he attends a rally in advance of the New Hampshire primary election in Laconia, New Hampshire, U.S. January 22, 2024.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump warned he will blacklist donors to the electoral campaign of Nikki Haley, his rival for the Republican nomination.

In a post overnight on the Truth Social social media platform, Trump said that anyone who contributes to Haley's platform "from this moment forth, will be permanently barred from the MAGA camp. We don't want them, and will not accept them." The post did not specify whether he was also referring to donations given to a pro-Haley action committee.

Short for Make America Great Again, MAGA is the slogan that has reunited Trump's political base since his first presidential campaign and his time in office during 2017 to 2021.

He recognized that the practice of campaign donors redirecting their resources toward a party candidate that emerges more successful is commonplace. "When I ran for Office and won, I noticed that the losing Candidate's 'Donors' would immediately come to me, and want to 'help out,'" he said. "This is standard in Politics, but no longer with me."

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment on whether this represents official policy.

Former South Carolina Gov. Haley retaliated with a post on the X social media platform urging supporters to contribute to her campaign.

"Well in that case … donate here. Let's Go!" she said.