Layoffs from major companies to start the year have impacted thousands of workers. What to know if you're offered a buyout

Microsoft joined a list of big tech companies that announced major layoffs at the start of 2024.

The technology company plans to cut about 9% its Gaming Unit headcount, amounting to 1,900 laid off workers, according to a memo obtained by CNBC.

Earlier this week, EBay said it plans to let go 1,000 employees, or 9% of the company's staff. These announcements join a flurry of layoffs from tech behemoths like Amazon and Google .

Amazon let go of 30 employees in its Buy with Prime unit while Google has more job cuts slated for the year after paring its headcount of central engineer and hardware workers.

Meanwhile, SAP , the German software company, plans to offer job changes or voluntary buyouts for 8,000 employees as part of its restructuring program for 2024.

With all these recent layoffs, if you find your company aims to carry out voluntary buyouts, there are a few things to consider before you accept.

"Buyout regret is real," said Suzy Welch, a career expert and CNBC contributor. "People take them in the moment. They think, 'The money's good, and 'Non-voluntary layoffs are going to be next.'"

If you ever receive a buyout deal, first assess the value of the financial package.

"How many months of severance pay will you get? Will you have health coverage and for how long? How will your retirement benefits be affected?" said Julia Pollak, chief economist at ZipRecruiter.

Afterwards, see if there's room for negotiation, experts say. For example, explore options to work fewer hours or find ways to boost your buyout deal, they advise.