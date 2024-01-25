WWE boss Vince McMahon accused of sexual assault and trafficking in new lawsuit

Vince McMahon attends a press conference at MetLife Stadium on February 16, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

WWE boss Vince McMahon was accused Thursday of sexual assault, trafficking, and physical and emotional abuse in a lawsuit by a woman who previously worked for the pro wrestling giant.

The Connecticut federal court suit by Janel Grant, which alleges McMahon directed her to have sex with a WWE "superstar" and other men, seeks to void a nondisclosure agreement that Grant says she reached with McMahon in 2022. She said he agreed to pay her $3 million as part of the deal.

The suit says McMahon only paid her $1 million, "but failed to make any further payments." Grant was one of several women who received payouts from McMahon over the years.

In addition to McMahon, the suit names WWE and John Laurinaitis, the former head of talent relations and general manager, as defendants.

The suit comes six months after federal lawsuit enforcement agents executed a search warrant on McMahon and served him with a grand jury subpoena as part of an investigation into McMahon's millions of dollars of payments to women after allegations of sexual misconduct.

WWE merged last year with the mixed martial arts company UFC. Both companies are now owned by TKO Group Holdings. McMahon is executive chairman of the company's board.

McMahon's lawyer, and spokespeople for the WWE and TKO did not immediately respond to requests for comment.