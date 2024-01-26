10-year Treasury yield slips as investors digest U.S. GDP data

Yields on longer-dated U.S. Treasurys slipped on Friday as investors digested the previous day's economic data, and looked ahead to another inflation reading.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 1 basis point to 4.118% at 6:32 a.m. ET, while the 30-year bond yield also dipped 1 basis point to 4.365%.

The yield on the 2-year Treasury note was flat at 4.316%. Yields move inversely to prices, and a basis point equals 0.01%.

It comes after gross domestic product data for the U.S. came in well above expectations in the fourth quarter, with the economy growing at an annualized rate of 3.3% — higher than economists' expectations of 2%.

Meanwhile, inflation continued to slow. The core personal consumption expenditures price index — which the Federal Reserve monitors for longer-term inflation trends — rose by 2.7% on an annual basis, down from 5.9% a year ago.