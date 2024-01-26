Asia markets poised for mixed open ahead of Tokyo inflation data, Bank of Japan December meeting minutes

Commercial and residential buildings at dusk in the Minato district of Tokyo, Japan. Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed even as strong economic growth data out of the U.S. and indications of cooling inflation pushed the S&P500 to fresh all-time highs. Gross domestic product data showed the U.S. economy grew at 3.3% in the fourth quarter, compared with expectations of 2% from economists polled by Dow Jones. The U.S.' personal consumption expenditures price index, excluding food and energy, climbed 2% in the final quarter of 2023, while headline inflation rose 1.7%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.48% and was on pace to extend its winning streak to a sixth days. Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.86% after its January inflation reading from Tokyo came in softer compared with December. Tokyo's data is widely considered to be a leading indicator for nationwide inflation. The broad based Topix fell 0.79% Tokyo's headline and core inflation rate for January came in at 1.6%, compared with 2.4% and 2.1%, respectively, in December. South Korea's Kospi inched up 0.13%, while the small-cap Kosdaq rose 0.22%. Separately, futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 16,079, pointing to a weaker open compared with the HSI's close of 16,211.96.



