Cramer's Lightning Round: Constellation Energy is a buy

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Constellation Energy's year-to-date stock performance.

Constellation Energy : "We like those guys so much...All the kin of energy that I like under one roof [buy, buy, buy!].

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Chegg's year-to-date stock performance.

Chegg : "I think it's an exploratory situation, but I cannot press the buy button."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Timken's year-to-date stock performance.

Timken : "I like Timken, it's so cheap down hear. I think it's real good."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon UnitedHealth's year-to-date stock performance.

UnitedHealth : "That group is in a massive reset...As much as I respect the work of all of these companies, they don't, they have no idea what's going on in their own business right now."

watch now