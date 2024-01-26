Mad Money

Mad Money

Cramer's Lightning Round: Constellation Energy is a buy

Julie Coleman@itsjuliecoleman
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
Constellation Energy's year-to-date stock performance.

Constellation Energy: "We like those guys so much...All the kin of energy that I like under one roof [buy, buy, buy!].

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
Chegg's year-to-date stock performance.

Chegg: "I think it's an exploratory situation, but I cannot press the buy button."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
Timken's year-to-date stock performance.

Timken: "I like Timken, it's so cheap down hear. I think it's real good."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
UnitedHealth's year-to-date stock performance.

UnitedHealth: "That group is in a massive reset...As much as I respect the work of all of these companies, they don't, they have no idea what's going on in their own business right now."

Lightning Round: I can't press the buy button on Chegg, says Jim Cramer
