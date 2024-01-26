Nikki Haley touts $1.2 million in donations after Trump vows to blacklist her donors

Nikki Haley hosts a rally in North Charleston to kick off her swing in the Palmetto State leading up to the State's primay, in Charleston, South Caroline, United States on January 24, 2024.

The Republican presidential campaign of Nikki Haley said it raked in a $1.2 million spike in donations in one day, after former President Donald Trump vowed to blacklist Haley's donors.

"Trump's scheme blew up in his face," Haley spokeswoman AnnMarie Graham-Barnes declared in a press release Thursday night announcing the fundraising surge.

The former United Nations ambassador's campaign said it has taken a total of $2.6 million since polls closed in Tuesday's New Hampshire primary, which Trump won by more than 11 points.

Despite losing to Trump in what was possibly her most competitive state, Haley is vowing to stay in the race as it heads to her home state of South Carolina, where she served as governor. But polls of the Palmetto State show Haley trailing Trump by much wider margins.

Trump, who solidified his frontrunner status after winning the first two nominating presidential contests, has groused about continuing to spend campaign money fending off Haley that could be used to challenge President Joe Biden in a general election.

On Wednesday night, Trump ratcheted up the pressure on Haley by targeting her donors.

"When I ran for Office and won, I noticed that the losing Candidate's 'Donors' would immediately come to me, and want to 'help out,'" he wrote in a Truth Social post.

"This is standard in Politics, but no longer with me," Trump wrote. "Anybody that makes a 'Contribution' to Birdbrain, from this moment forth, will be permanently barred from the MAGA camp."