36-year-old quit her job to write novels—how she and her husband are making it work on one salary

Soon after they got married in 2022, Heather MacLean and Scott Kyrish decided they needed a financial advisor.

Each of them had spent years diligently living below their means, and moving in together had cut their costs even further, with MacLean giving up her $1,000-a-month apartment to split the roughly $1,300 mortgage payment on the house that she and Kyrish now share in Round Rock, Texas.

"We were both making good money, and we realized we were just putting it in savings," says MacLean. "It occurred to us that maybe we're supposed to invest? Or think about retirement? How's that supposed to work?"

MacLean saw a post from Jay Zigmont, a certified financial planner specializing in childfree financial planning, and because the couple — both age 36 — didn't plan on having kids, thought it would be a perfect fit.

Zigmont got them working on a retirement plan, but also proposed a more unorthodox move in the nearer term.

"It didn't take long before Jay started trying to convince me to quit my job," MacLean says.

MacLean had spent 10 years at a government job she liked well enough, though it didn't offer much more upward mobility, and she was starting to get a little bored. Maybe, she thought, she could apply elsewhere instead.

"Jay said, 'Wait a second. What do you want to do — if you could do anything, and money didn't matter at all?'" MacLean recalls.

MacLean was stumped, but came around to the idea that couple's financial situation gave her room to explore the idea of leaving her job altogether. She was making about $52,000 a year and her husband had recently received a salary bump from about $65,000 to about $80,000. They had plenty of savings in the bank and regularly spent far less than they took in.

So in August of 2022, with the support of her spouse and her financial advisor, she quit, and took a few months time to think about the answer to Zigmont's question.

MacLean considered going back to school, but didn't want to take on debt. When she remembered the fulfillment she enjoyed while participating in popular online novel-writing challenge NaNoWriMo, a lightbulb went off.

"I remembered how much I loved it and thought, 'Maybe I'll give this a shot and see if it can turn into something,'" MacLean says.

She's currently sending query letters to literary agents for her first book, "Nightmares in Hale Harbor." And there's more where that came from.