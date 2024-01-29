Activists are eyeing tech stocks ahead of expected M&A rebound after two-year lull

Activist investors are circling the tech market.

That's because, after a two-year plunge in mergers and acquisitions across the industry, there are signs of life to start 2024, with expectations that many more deals are on the way.

For some activists, who take significant stakes in companies often with the ultimate objective of pushing for a sale at a higher price, their campaign efforts can only fully pay off if there's an active market of buyers. While they can pressure executives to cut costs and improve operations, to profit from their investments, they generally need to see some sort of deal.

An investment banker who advises tech companies told CNBC that his firm is warning clients of a changing environment. The banker, who asked not to be named because he wasn't authorized to speak on the matter, said his team is telling companies that longer-term activist shareholders are poised to start pushing for breakups or sales, as cost-cutting opportunities diminish.

Tech, media and telecom deal volume peaked at $856 billion in 2021, the year the bull market of more than a decade came to an end. That number dropped to $565 billion in 2022 and plummeted by more than half last year to $255 billion, according to PwC.

Rather than opening their wallets for acquisitions, companies were announcing mass layoffs and other cost cuts, acknowledging that they'd hired too aggressively during the Covid boom. Instead of growth subsidized by the capital markets, tech companies started focusing on operational efficiencies.

Layoffs in the industry jumped about 60% last year, with almost 1,200 companies eliminating more than 262,000 jobs, according to the website Layoffs.fyi.