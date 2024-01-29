Cramer's Lightning Round: 'We don't want' AMC

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Northrop Grumman's year-to-date stock performance.

Northrop Grumman : "This has got to be one of the most hated stocks...At $438, I'm finally ready to pull the trigger, at least for a quarter of a position."

John Bean Technologies : "I actually am quite fond of this company...It's a little quirky, but it's good. Global industrial food has always been one of my faves."

AMC : "We don't want AMC. AMC's not doing well. We want stocks that go higher...The consumer's not going to the movies like they used to."

Procore Technologies : "That's a very, very expensive stock...I say ka-ching ka-ching on some of that one."

