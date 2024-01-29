European stocks mixed after notching two-year high; Holcim up 5%

The Stoxx 600 was flat at the open. Oil and gas stocks pushed 1.4% higher, with crude oil prices gaining on geopolitical tensions , while retail stocks fell 0.7%.

European stock markets had a mixed start to the week as investors prepare for a slew of earnings, data and central bank announcements.

The regional index climbed 3.1% last week, closing at its highest level since January 2022, according to LSEG data. Gains came amid some positive fourth-quarter company results, and as the market ramped up bets that the European Central Bank will begin cutting interest rates in April.

The ECB on Thursday held rates and said it was too early to talk about cuts, but investors noted that Governing Council members appear less worried about domestic inflationary pressures and that price rises are moving toward target.

The U.S. Federal Reserve will make its own monetary policy announcement on Wednesday, where traders see next to no chance of a cut — but are sharply divided on the outlook for March. That will be followed by the Bank of England on Thursday, where the focus will again be on how policymakers characterize their latest thinking.

It is a big week for earnings, with Big Tech's Microsoft, Apple, Meta, Amazon and Alphabet all set to report. In Europe, updates from Philips and Ryanair will come on Monday.

Meanwhile, data is due this week on Chinese factory activity, U.S. monthly jobs and preliminary euro zone growth in the fourth quarter.

In Asia-Pacific, markets traded mixed with all attention on Hong Kong's High Court ordering the liquidation of Chinese property developer Evergrande. Shares of the embattled firm halted trading.

U.S. stock futures were mixed overnight.