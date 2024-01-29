Hungary accuses EU of blackmail over Ukraine aid stand-off

Viktor Orban, Hungary's prime minister, arrives on day one of the European Union (EU) leaders summit at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on Monday, May 30, 2022.

Hungary accused the European Union of blackmail after a leaked document reportedly suggested that the bloc plans to sabotage Budapest's economy if it vetoes fresh aid for Ukraine at a summit later this week.

Hungary's minister for EU affairs took to social media to lambast the paper drawn up by EU officials and cited Sunday by the Financial Times, which said that Brussels has developed a strategy to target Hungary's economic weak spots and undermine investor confidence over its blockade of funds to Kyiv.

"Hungary does not give in to blackmail," Bóka János wrote in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

"The document drafted by Brussels bureaucrats only confirms what the Hungarian Government has been saying for a long time: access to EU funds is used for political blackmailing by Brussels," he added.

According to the report, Brussels said that if Budapest does not back down, EU leaders should pledge to shut off all funding to the country, which in turn would spook markets, weaken the country's forint currency and lead to a surge in the cost of borrowing.

A senior EU official on Monday described the document as a background note describing the current state of the Hungarian economy, and said that it did not outline any specific plan relating to Budapest, the EU budget or Ukraine funding. It added that budget talks remain ongoing and will continue to be based on reaching a compromise that is acceptable to all 27 member states.