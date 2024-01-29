Reed Hastings sells $1.1 billion in Netflix shares

- Netflix co-founder and executive chairman Reed Hastings has gifted two million shares of the streaming giant, according to a regulatory filing, with a current value of more than $1.1 billion.
Netflix co-founder and executive chairman Reed Hastings has gifted two million shares of his holdings in the streaming giant, according to a regulatory filing, with a current value of more than $1.1 billion.
Hastings has a net worth of $6.6 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a significant portion of which is Netflix stock. The gift, about 40% of Hastings' direct holdings, was made to an undisclosed entity and disclosed in a regulatory filing Friday.
"We don't know what it could be, whether it's a charity or multiple charities," VerityData Vice President Ben Silverman told CNBC. "There's always a possibility that they're shifting the stock somewhere else, for example to a trust where they don't have control or are not a beneficiary."
Hastings has several philanthropic pursuits. In 2020, he announced he would donate $120 million to two historically Black colleges and universities and the United Negro College Fund.
Hastings retains just under three million Netflix shares with a value of around $1.7 billion. Given his long tenure at Netflix, he also has several tranches of options that he has historically sold at a steady clip, VerityData's Silverman told CNBC. Those sales have netted him around $2 billion.
Though Hastings remains the executive chairman of Netflix, the company has no obligation to disclose the reason behind the gift or the beneficiary. Netflix shares are up nearly 23% year to date but are still around 16% below their 2021 high.
— CNBC's Lora Kolodny contributed to this report.
