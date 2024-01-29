Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Whirlpool, F5, Cleveland-Cliffs and more

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hour trading. Woodward — Shares jumped 5% after the manufacturer surpassed expectations of analysts polled by FactSet on both lines for the fiscal first quarter. Woodward also raised its guidance for full-year performance, offering ranges that included FactSet consensus estimates. Sanmina — The manufacturer soared 15% after beating the consensus forecasts from analysts surveyed by FactSet for earnings and coming in line on revenue. Additionally, Sanmina posted a better outlook for the current quarter than analysts anticipated. Calix — Shares tanked 22% on the heels of weak guidance for the current quarter, pulling attention away from a better-than-expected quarter. Calix said to expect adjusted earnings between 17 cents and 23 cents per share, while analysts surveyed by FactSet forecasted 38 cents per share. The company guided revenue to between $225 million and $231 million for the quarter, also under the consensus estimate of $267.5 million. Harmonic — The media tech company tumbled 3% after hours after issued full-year earnings and revenue guidance that came in below analysts' expectations, according to FactSet. Harmonic projected earnings per share between 49 cents and 72 cents, compared to estimates of 74 cents per share. For revenue, it estimated between $655 million and $710 million. The company also said that while it has received "indications of interest" in its video business from a number of parties, that interest hasn't translated into a definitive agreement. F5 — Shares of the cybersecurity company jumped more than 7% after F5's fiscal first-quarter results topped Wall Street expectations. The company reported $3.43 in adjusted earnings per share on $693 million of revenue. Analysts surveyed by LSEG had penciled in $3.04 of earnings per share on $685 million of revenue. Revenue was down year over year for F5, but net income increased. Cleveland-Cliffs — Shares slid 2.5% after the mining company released its fourth-quarter results. The company reported a net loss of 31 cents per share, which includes a $125 million goodwill impairment charge. Whirlpool — The home product maker shed 4% after reporting full-year guidance that was worse than Wall Street anticipated. Whirlpool said to expect adjusted earnings ranging from $13 to $15 per share on revenue of $16.9 billion, while analysts forecasted $15.48 per share and revenue of $17.7 billion, per LSEG. However, the company beat expectations on both lines in the fourth quarter. Super Micro Computer — Super Micro Computer's stock surged 7%. The maker of data center hardware surpassed fiscal second-quarter earnings expectations on the top and bottom lines and blew past the strong preliminary guidance it offered up earlier this month on strong demand for artificial intelligence. The company also issued strong fiscal third-quarter guidance and raised its revenue outlook for the fiscal year. Graco – The industrial equipment manufacturer slipped nearly 1% in extended trading. In the fourth quarter, the company posted adjusted earnings of 80 cents per share on revenue of $566.6 million. Analysts polled by FactSet anticipated earnings of 79 cents per share and $561.9 million in revenue. Graco's management also offered full-year 2024 revenue guidance of "low single-digits on an organic, constant currency basis." — CNBC's Darla Mercado, Samantha Subin, Lisa Kailai Han, Tanaya Macheel and Jesse Pound contributed reporting