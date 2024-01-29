Trump attempts to take credit for stock market record highs under Biden

Former President Donald Trump leaves a press conference at 40 Wall Street on January 17, 2024 in New York City. Trump held a press conference after leaving the second day of his defamation trial involving E. Jean Carroll.

Former President Donald Trump on Monday admitted that the stock market is on the rise under his successor, President Joe Biden — but Trump still tried to take credit for it.

"THIS IS THE TRUMP STOCK MARKET," Trump claimed in an all-caps Truth social post, "BECAUSE MY POLLS AGAINST BIDEN ARE SO GOOD THAT INVESTORS ARE PROJECTING THAT I WILL WIN, AND THAT WILL DRIVE THE MARKET UP."

Trump cited no evidence to back up the claim that investors are buying into the stock market now in anticipation that the Republican ex-president will beat the Democratic incumbent in an election nearly 10 months away.

A spokesman for Trump did not immediately respond when asked if he could provide sources to support Trump's claim.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average swelled to 38,000 for the first time Jan. 22, marking a 1,000-point jump in just 40 days. The S&P 500 hit a record high Jan. 19, which confirmed a new bull market.

Trump in the same post wrote, "EVERYTHING ELSE IS TERRIBLE (WATCH THE MIDDLE EAST!), AND RECORD SETTING INFLATION HAS ALREADY TAKEN ITS TOLL. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

National polls tend show a tight race between Trump and Biden, though some recent surveys, such as one conducted last week by Reuters/Ipsos, show Trump leading by a few points.

Trump, who left the White House after losing to Biden in 2020, is now the clear frontrunner for the 2024 Republican nomination.

Before the 2020 election, Trump claimed that the stock market would crash if Biden took office. And earlier this month, Trump made nearly the same claim about the 2024 election.

"I think there will be a crash if I don't win," Trump said in a Jan. 10 town hall event on Fox News.