Asia markets poised to mostly rise; Hong Kong set to fall in the wake of Evergrande liquidation order

Asia-Pacific markets are set to rise on Tuesday, with the exception of Hong Kong, as investors continue to grapple with the fallout from Evergrande's liquidation order. On Monday, shares of the embattled property developer were halted after plunging more than 20%. A Hong Kong court ruled to liquidate the firm, which was once considered one of China's largest real estate firms.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 15,838, pointing to a weaker open compared to the HSI's close of 16,077.24. Japan's Nikkei 225 is also set to rise, with the futures contract in Chicago at 36,240 and its counterpart in Osaka at 36,130 against the index's last close of 36,026.94. This comes as Japan's unemployment rate in December fell to 2.4%, lower than 2.5% in the month before and slightly below expectations. Economists polled by Reuters expected the unemployment rate to stay unchanged at 2.5%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 started the day up 0.46%, on pace for a seventh straight day of gains.



