Cramer's Lightning Round: 'Hard pass' on Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners : "That industry has been up and down and up and down...It is too hard for this guy, I'm taking a hard pass."

Energy Transfer : "It is still not too late to buy ET, Energy Transfer."

DigitalOcean : "I'm going to have to do some work on that one and come back to you. I just don't know why that stock's acting as poorly as it does given the fact that the business is good."

Vodafone : "I haven't liked Vodofone in 20 years, and it's really rewarded my dislike...I am willing to recommend the stock of Verizon."

CRISPR Therapeutics : "I like those guys, but I have no illusions. they're losing a lot of money, and we don't like to recommend stocks that are losing a lot of money."

MP Materials : "That stock just never lifts...I'm not against it."