Cramer's Lightning Round: 'Hard pass' on Surgery Partners

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Surgery Partners: "That industry has been up and down and up and down...It is too hard for this guy, I'm taking a hard pass."
Energy Transfer: "It is still not too late to buy ET, Energy Transfer."
DigitalOcean: "I'm going to have to do some work on that one and come back to you. I just don't know why that stock's acting as poorly as it does given the fact that the business is good."
Vodafone: "I haven't liked Vodofone in 20 years, and it's really rewarded my dislike...I am willing to recommend the stock of Verizon."
CRISPR Therapeutics: "I like those guys, but I have no illusions. they're losing a lot of money, and we don't like to recommend stocks that are losing a lot of money."
MP Materials: "That stock just never lifts...I'm not against it."
