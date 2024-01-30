India set to be world's third largest economy by 2027, finance ministry says

A pedestrian speaks on a mobile phone as he watches a digital screen relaying the budget speech by Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai on February 1, 2021.

India could become the world's third-largest economy by 2027 with a gross domestic product of $5 trillion, the finance ministry has said.

The projections come ahead of an interim budget due to be released later this week.

In a report released Monday, the finance ministry said the economy is poised to grow at or above 7% in the fiscal year 2024. India's fiscal year starts on April 1 and ends on March 31.

If it meets this year's target, it will be the third straight year of 7% GDP growth for India.

The country's GDP currently stands at $3.7 trillion.

India's chief economic advisor, V Anantha Nageswaran, said the government's goal is to become a developed country by 2047.