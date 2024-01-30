These are the 10 most welcoming cities for 2024—only 1 is in the U.S.

Booking.com released its 12th edition of the Traveler Review Awards which includes their list of the most welcoming places in the world for 2024.

To determine what cities made the list, Booking.com used more than 309 million verified customer reviews from their site. The destinations on the list were chosen because they have an above-average number of properties with exceptional reviews for hospitality, according to a press release shared with CNBC Make It.

Like in 2023, this year's most welcoming places span five continents.