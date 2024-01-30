Should you pay rent with a credit card? ‘It could rapidly spiral,’ expert warns

Svetikd | E+ | Getty Images

1. Processing fees chip away the rewards

An appeal of paying your rent with credit might be earning rewards on that expense. The typical cash back card offers 1.5% to 2% back. But most third-party payment services and large property management companies charge credit card processing or transaction fees. Those can run between 1% and 3% of the rent charge. "The cost of that fee may eat into the value of any rewards you might earn, so it might not even be worth it," said Melissa Lambarena, a credit cards expert at NerdWallet. The median apartment rent nationwide was $1,964 in January, according to Rent.com. That would generate nearly $60 in monthly credit card processing fees, or more than $700 over the course of a year. Make sure you review the terms before you decide which card to use. Processing fees vary, and there are some cards that do not charge them, such as the Bilt Mastercard.

2. You run the risk of accumulating interest

If you do not pay the card balance in full by the end of the statement period, you risk adding interest charges on top of your monthly rent. "Don't pay rent with a credit card if you're going to be charged interest," said Ted Rossman, an industry analyst at Bankrate. Due to inflation, more people have been racking up and carrying debt, whether from credit cards or buy now, pay later loans. High interest rates can make some of these balances harder to pay off. The average interest rate for all credit cards by the end of 2023 was 21.47%, the highest annual percentage rate since the Federal Reserve began tracking in 1994, according to LendingTree.

3. Your credit score may dip