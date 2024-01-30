Tom Brady is merging his nutrition and apparel brands with training company Nobull

Tom Brady will become the No. 2 shareholder of Nobull.

Seven-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady is merging his health and nutrition company, TB12, and his apparel company, Brady, with training brand Nobull.

As part of the deal, Brady will become the No. 2 shareholder in Nobull, behind BodyArmor founder Mike Repole who bought the company last year.

Terms of the deal were not provided.

Nobull was founded in 2015 by former Reebok executives Marcus Wilson and Michael Schaeffer. The Boston-based company employs about 100 people across the U.S., U.K. and China, and sells its sneakers and apparel primarily online.

Under the merger, the company will continue to operate under the brand name Nobull and aims to become a complete wellness company.

"I wanted to do something really big," Repole said about the deal with Brady. "I think Nobull has a chance here to be this epic historic brand — playing in a space of health and wellness, through sneakers, apparel, nutrition mentality and really helping people with adversity, resilience, grit."