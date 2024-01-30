5 caregiving terms to help you access essential services and reduce expenses for an aging parent

Maskot | Maskot | Getty Images

Activities of daily living

Long-term care involves various services to meet a person's health or personal care needs when they can no longer perform everyday activities independently and require assistance. These everyday tasks are often called "activities of daily living" — and can include bathing, dressing, eating, taking medications, using the bathroom and transferring from standing to a chair or bed.

Continuous care retirement communities

There are many choices for where your loved one can live as they grow older and receive long-term care when needed. "Aging in place" while living at home or going to a nursing home are not the only two options. "Not everyone is going to qualify for nursing home care — not everybody needs it," said Abbe Udochi, founder and CEO of Concierge Healthcare Consulting, a New York-based geriatric care management practice. "Nursing home care is like living in a hospital ... you're going to find people with serious functional issues and cognitive issues." Continuous care retirement communities run the gamut and can be an alternative to aging in one facility or group of facilities. "The idea is to have these all on the same campus so that you can go between the levels of care as you need," said AARP's Goyer. Starting with "independent living," older adults can live in a house, condo or apartment and receive several services — two or three meals daily, housekeeping and/or laundry services. When they need more care, they can move to "assisted living," where they may get help with some activities of daily living, such as bathing, dressing or eating. The level of assistance can vary and costs rise as more help is needed. The highest level of care is "skilled nursing care" for those who are chronically ill or disabled and can no longer care for themselves. This could be a particular unit or nursing home within the community. Some communities also offer "memory care" units or facilities for residents with dementia or Alzheimer's disease, providing more secure and specialized care. Within these communities, costs can vary greatly depending on the type of care and geographic location. Some continuing care residential communities offer a monthly rental option. Others require residents to "buy in" by paying a sizeable entrance fee — more than $442,000 on average, according to the National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care. Then they refund a percentage of that fee when the resident leaves the community. Monthly fees may also be charged. Within these communities, average monthly rent for independent living is about $3,900, assisted living costs about $6,700 a month, and memory care costs about $8,400 a month, according to the National Investment Center.

Medicare and Medicaid

When it comes to paying for long-term care services and facilities, many people believe that Medicare will cover the cost, as long as you're 65 and older and have that federal health insurance. They're wrong. Medicare provides very limited coverage for long-term care — and it is vital to check your plan to find out what, if any, services may be covered. Some Medicare Advantage plans may cover specialized care, including skilled nursing, respite and hospice care. Medicaid pays for most long-term care services — but only for people with low incomes and little savings.

Long-term care insurance

Depending on the plan, long-term care insurance pays for services from at-home care to assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing care, and hospice. "There are long-term care insurance policies that will pay for care once you are unable to perform two of six daily living activities without assistance, such as bathing or showering, dressing, getting in and out of bed or a chair, walking, using the toilet and eating," said certified financial planner Ivory Johnson, founder of Delancey Wealth Management in Washington, D.C. Long-term care insurance may have annual premiums that increase over time or may be included as a rider to a life insurance policy. "The latter has a death benefit if you never need long-term care, premiums that cannot be increased, and is more expensive," said Johnson, a member of the CNBC FA Council. According to data from the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance, the average annual premiums for policies with a 3% growth rate in 2021 ranged from $2,220 at age 55 for a single man to $5,265 at age 65 for a single woman, if both had some health issues. Couples paid less per person. Employers are increasingly offering long-term care insurance as a workplace benefit. It's worth checking to see the workplace benefits your employer may offer to help with caregiving for an older spouse, parent or relative.

Respite care

Family caregivers may spend 20 to 40 hours a week or more caring for their loved ones. Respite care can help alleviate some of the emotional, physical and financial stress. "It really simply just means a break from caregiving," Goyer said. "And it's one of the most crucial things that caregivers need." Asking friends and family for caregiving help is often the first step but may be unrealistic depending on their responsibilities. Other options for respite care include finding an adult day care center, paying for professional help in the home, or moving your loved one to an assisted care residence for a short stay.