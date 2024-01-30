'Positive’ labor market data can still feel awful for workers, job seekers. Here's why

Hiraman | E+ | Getty Images

Companies aren't 'adding staff in great numbers'

The number of job openings in December was 9 million, a slight increase from November, yet a decline from a series-high of 12 million in March 2022, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey.

On top of that, both layoffs and hires are at low levels, meaning companies may not be recruiting new workers like once before, said Julia Pollak, senior economist at ZipRecruiter. Layoffs and discharges changed little at 1.6 million, remaining at a rate of 1% for the fourth consecutive month. Meanwhile, hires in December slightly grew to 3.6%, which is still well below the 3.9% average of 2019, Pollak said.

In November, the hires rate fell to 3.5%, the lowest rate since 2014 outside of the pandemic recession. For all of 2023, the hires rate average 3.8%, making it only the 11th best year out of 23, she said. "Companies are not growing, expanding, or adding staff in great numbers," said Pollak. "It's tricky if you're a new graduate, for example; not the easiest time to kick start a career."

'You would expect job growth would slow'

"As we continue on this road, you would expect job growth would slow because you're getting closer and closer to full employment," said Elise Gould, a senior economist at the Economic Policy Institute, a nonpartisan think tank. "The reserves of workers are getting smaller because more people have jobs." There were more job openings a few years ago because of the high turnover; employers were constantly hiring because employees were frequently quitting and getting hired elsewhere, Gould said. "There was just a lot more churn and that certainly slowed down pretty dramatically," she said.

Some states still have elevated unemployment

There are two reasons why the worker sentiment is disconnected from the broader job market data: geography and the "economic trifecta," Bustamante said. Some states still have elevated unemployment rates that exceed the national average and are even higher than they were pre-pandemic. "The reason why this is happening is because states are very different from each other. When you delve in deeper in some areas, you see a lot of variation [in] how communities are recovering ... the economic sentiment figures reflect that," Bustamante said. From October to November, job opening rates decreased in four states, increased in two, and were little changed in 44 states and the District of Columbia. Hire rates decreased in the sates of Montana (1%), Arizona and Oregon (0.7% each) and California and Connecticut (0.6% each), according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

