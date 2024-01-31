This 90-year-old has been working as an NYC crossing guard for nearly 50 years—why she hasn’t retired

Maggie Poston started the morning after her 90th birthday the same way she has nearly every day for the past 45 years: helping students at P.S. 282 in Brooklyn, N.Y. cross the street.

Locals know that the intersection between 6th Ave and Lincoln Pl is "Ms. Maggie's corner" — and to follow the rules of the road when she's on watch.

Poston started working as a crossing guard at P.S. 282 in 1978. "We haven't had any students hit by a car with Maggie here, because she makes sure that everyone stops," says Katerina Sidbury, P.S. 282's assistant principal.

Ida Ripo Ramos, Poston's supervisor and friend of 18 years, says she's never missed a workday. "No matter what's going on in her life, she shows up," Ripo Ramos adds. "She tells me, 'The kids need me.'"

Poston is a constant fixture in front of P.S. 282, keeping an eagle-eyed focus on the street. The only time Poston says she's been late was on Jan. 29, the morning after her 90th birthday. But Poston says she had a good excuse: She was up late the night before eating birthday cake with friends and family.

Wearing three layers of clothing, a reflective vest and frosted aviators, Poston greets almost all of the school's roughly 250 students by name as they enter the school. She's not a huge fan of hugs but is quick to dole out high-fives.

"It's not a bad gig," she says. "I just cross 'em and that's it."

Poston jokes that she stumbled into the job "by accident." She told her friends she was looking for a part-time job with a short commute, and one of them told her about the open crossing guard job. That friend, Poston recalls, even walked her to the police station for her job interview.