Asia markets fall ahead of Fed decision; China factory activity and Australia inflation on tap

A public screen displays stock figures in Shanghai, China, on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Asia-Pacific markets fell ahead of the rate decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve and a slew of economic data from across the region, including China and Australia. Australia will release its inflation numbers for December and the fourth quarter, while China will announce its official purchasing managers index figures for January. Retail sales and industrial output data for December are also expected out of Japan and South Korea.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.15% after marking a seven-day winning streak on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 slid 0.75% in early trade, while the broad based Topix inched down 0.26%. South Korea's Kospi was down 0.17%, while the small cap Kosdaq saw a bigger loss of 0.32%. The moves come after heavyweight Samsung Electronics reported a 34% fall in operating profit year-on-year in the fourth quarter, as well as a 73.4% plunge in net profit in the same period. Shares of Samsung fell 0.67%. Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 15,702, pointing to a similar open compared with the HSI's close of 15,703.45.



