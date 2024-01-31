Asia markets fall ahead of Fed decision; China factory activity and Australia inflation on tap
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Asia-Pacific markets fell ahead of the rate decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve and a slew of economic data from across the region, including China and Australia.
Australia will release its inflation numbers for December and the fourth quarter, while China will announce its official purchasing managers index figures for January.
Retail sales and industrial output data for December are also expected out of Japan and South Korea.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.15% after marking a seven-day winning streak on Tuesday.
Japan's Nikkei 225 slid 0.75% in early trade, while the broad based Topix inched down 0.26%.
South Korea's Kospi was down 0.17%, while the small cap Kosdaq saw a bigger loss of 0.32%.
The moves come after heavyweight Samsung Electronics reported a 34% fall in operating profit year-on-year in the fourth quarter, as well as a 73.4% plunge in net profit in the same period. Shares of Samsung fell 0.67%.
Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 15,702, pointing to a similar open compared with the HSI's close of 15,703.45.
Overnight in the U.S., the three major indexes ended the day mixed as Wall Street also waits for the latest Fed decision on interest rates.
The Fed funds futures market has priced in a 97% probability that the central bank will leave rates unchanged, according to the CME FedWatch tool, so investors are instead left anticipating a shift in the policy statement that will close out the meeting.
The S&P 500 slipped 0.06%, while the Nasdaq Composite pulled back 0.76%. In contrast, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.35% to end at 38,467.31, marking its seventh record close this year.
— CNBC's Brian Evans and Alex Harring contributed to this report
Trump vs. Biden: Goldman Sachs names the global stocks to play the U.S. elections
As the U.S. presidential election comes into the spotlight, Goldman Sachs has assessed the potential impact on global markets by changes in regulation, taxation, and other government policies.
The Wall Street bank said in a note that if former President Donald Trump returns to power, risks would increase around potential tariffs on European exports and reduced U.S. support for Ukraine. However, it sees U.S. subsidiaries of foreign companies potentially gaining if Trump delivers on a cut to corporation taxes.
The investment bank has also revealed the sectors and stocks most likely to be shielded from President Trump's proposed 10% tariff on all U.S. imports.
— Ganesh Rao
CNBC Pro: ‘Substantial upside’: Morgan Stanley fund manager loves this memory stock – and it is among analysts' top picks for 2024
Chipmaker Nvidia and Google parent Alphabet have been hot favorites among investors looking to invest in technology stocks in the past year.
Value investor Aaron Dunn of Morgan Stanley, however, has his sights on another company offering a "value angle on semis" and a "value angle on AI."
Of the 37 analysts covering the stock on FactSet, 29 have a buy or overweight rating on the stock and several have also listed it as one of their top stock picks for 2024.
— Amala Balakrishner
Oil rises as IMF boosts growth forecast, market braces for U.S. response to drone attack
Oil prices rose on Tuesday after the International Monetary boosted its growth forecast and as the market braced for the U.S. response to a deadly drone attack on its troops in the Middle East.
The West Texas Intermediate contract for March was last up $1.07, or 1.39%, to trade at $77.85 a barrel. The Brent contract for March last traded at $82.98 a barrel, up 58 cents or 0.70%.
The IMF forecast economic growth of 3.1% this year, up 0.2 percentage points from its October forecast, due to a resilient U.S. economy and stimulus in China.
Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, meanwhile, are simmering after militants killed three U.S. soldiers in a drone attack in Jordan. The U.S. holds Iran-allied militants responsible and has vowed to respond.
Though the response in the oil market to Mideast turmoil has been muted, analysts warn that direct confrontation between Iran and the U.S. could send prices higher.
— Spencer Kimball
Geopolitical shocks could lead to 'growth disappointments,' says IMF
The International Monetary Fund slightly increased its global growth forecast for 2024, noting that a hard landing is looking less likely — but cited ongoing geopolitical conflicts as potential overhangs to global growth.
"New commodity price spikes from geopolitical shocks––including continued attacks in the Red Sea — and supply disruptions or more persistent underlying inflation could prolong tight monetary conditions. Deepening property sector woes in China or, elsewhere, a disruptive turn to tax hikes and spending cuts could also cause growth disappointments," the organization wrote in its World Economic Outlook Update for 2024.
Nonetheless, the IMF raised its global growth projection to 3.1% in 2024, which is 0.2% higher than its forecast from October 2023.
— Hakyung Kim
35 S&P 500 stocks reach new all-time highs during Tuesday's trading session
53 stocks in the S&P 500 notched new 52-week highs during Tuesday's trading session.
Of these names, 35 companies cinched new all-time highs, including "Magnificent 7" stocks Meta Platforms, Microsoft and Nvidia.
Here are some other names that reached new all-time high levels on Tuesday:
- AutoZone
- Chipotle Mexican Grill
- Marathon Petroleum
- MasterCard
- Caterpillar
- Waste Management
- ServiceNow
- Uber
- Visa
— Lisa Kailai Han, Christopher Hayes
Goldman Sachs' David Kostin expects the market rally to broaden in 2024
This year, it's time for the other 493 stocks in the S&P 500 to shine, according to Goldman Sachs' chief U.S. equity strategist David Kostin.
While the "Magnificent 7" tech titans led last year's market outperformance, Kostin believes that the rally is due to broaden this year.
"We'll take the Russell 2000 and the small caps," he said on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" on Tuesday morning.
As a strong economy causes the Federal Reserve to begin cutting interest rates this year, Kostin believes that this will benefit the small-cap names with less stable balance balance sheets and more floating rate debt.
"Some of the net interest income for a lot of companies with strong cash positions should diminish over time as the Fed is cutting," Kostin added.
— Lisa Kailai Han