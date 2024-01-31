IMF ups emerging Asia growth forecast, warns of China property risks but says India is a bright spot

Pedestrians walk past a Caixin Weekly magazine, published by Caixin Media Co., on display at a news stand in Beijing, China, on Sunday, March 6, 2016.

The International Monetary Fund revised up its growth forecast for developing Asia economies in 2024 as it remained optimistic on India, but warned of risks from China's deepening property sector crisis.

It expects emerging economies in Asia to grow at 5.2%, a 0.4 percentage point upgrade from its prior forecast in October. This year's growth is still expected to be cooler than the estimated 5.4% growth for 2023.

The IMF expects China's economy to grow 4.6% in 2024, a 0.4 percentage point higher estimate than its last forecast in October. It cited stronger-than-expected growth last year and higher government spending to combat against natural disasters in China.

Even as it upgraded China's overall growth outlook, it still warned, "deepening property sector woes in China or, elsewhere, a disruptive turn to tax hikes and spending cuts could also cause growth disappointments."

The IMF emphasized thorough restructuring policy measures need to be implemented to stem China's property woes. It warned that real estate investments could fall more than expected and for longer, hurting both domestic growth as well as that of trading partners.

"Unintended fiscal tightening in response to local government financing constraints is also possible, as is reduced household consumption in a context of subdued confidence," the IMF said.