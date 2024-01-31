Norway's giant wealth fund touts possibility of Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly joining the trillion-dollar club

A pharmacist displays boxes of Ozempic, a semaglutide injection drug used for treating type 2 diabetes made by Novo Nordisk, at Rock Canyon Pharmacy in Provo, Utah, U.S. March 29, 2023.

Norway's giant wealth fund, the world's largest, touted the possibility that Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk and U.S. rival Eli Lilly could be on course to become the first healthcare members of the trillion-dollar club.

The comments come as the two companies are seen as the primary beneficiaries of skyrocketing demand for diabetes and weight loss drugs.

Novo Nordisk, Europe's largest firm by market capitalization, on Wednesday reported stronger-than-anticipated 2023 earnings, as sales of its hugely popular drug Wegovy continued to soar. The firm's market valuation surpassed $500 billion on the news.

The largest pharmaceutical company in the world by market value, Eli Lilly currently stands at roughly $612 billion.

Gemma Game, head of health care sector strategy at Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM), said Tuesday that the launch of safe and effective weight loss drugs last year had helped to make Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly household names.

The brand names of individual medicines, such as Novo Nordisk's Ozempic and Wegovy, and Eli Lilly's Zepbound, have become familiar to many.

"The story is far from over," Game said. "For the billion [of] people living with obesity around the world today, this is really exciting. Fewer than a fraction of 1% have been treated so far. So, we're early on in the launch trajectory."

NBIM, the world's biggest single stock market investor, holds a 2.5% stake in Novo Nordisk and a 0.98% stake in Eli Lilly, according to LSEG data.