Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan hit with new 14-year term sentence, a day after receiving 10-year term

Pakistan's embattled former Prime Minister Imran Khan was hit with a fresh 14-year jail sentence on Wednesday after a state court found him guilty of graft, just one day after being handed a 10-year term on a conviction of leaking state secrets.

His wife Bushra Bibi was also sentenced to a 14-year jail term for graft; the case implicating the couple involved gifts while Khan was in office.

"Another sad day in our judicial system history, which is being dismantled," a spokesperson for Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the largest political party in the country, said in a statement.

