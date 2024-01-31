80% of the trending global travel destinations for 2024 are in Asia, according to new report—here's the full list

Experts predict that in 2024 travelers will look away from popular destinations like London and Paris, and that interest in major cities in Asia will continue to rise.

This month, Tripadvisor announced its Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Destination Awards, which ranks the world's top trending destinations for 2024.

The ranking was determined based on the quality and quantity of reviews from global travelers for accommodations, restaurants and "things to do" that were posted to Tripadvisor from October 1, 2022, and September 30, 2023.