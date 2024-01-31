Ukraine war live updates: Putin's anti-war opponent takes step toward election; Russia says West could meddle in upcoming vote

Boris Nadezhdin, the Civic Initiative Party presidential hopeful, arrives at the Central Election Commission to submit signatures collected in support of his candidacy, in Moscow on January 31, 2024.

It's less than six weeks until Russia's presidential election in mid-March, and the country's political establishment is gearing up for the vote.

Anti-war candidate Boris Nadezhdin said on Wednesday that he had submitted 105,000 signatures to Russia's Central Election Commission as he prepared to challenge incumbent, Vladimir Putin, in the upcoming vote.

Whether the CEC will accept all those signatures will be closely watched. There are concerns that the commission could try to disqualify Nadezhdin — a long-standing figure in Russian politics but a vocal critic of the war — from running in the vote.

A top official in Russia's Security Council claimed the West could try to "shake up" Russia's internal politics in the run-up to the presidential elections.