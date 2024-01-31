Federal Reserve holds interest rates steady, sets the stage for cuts. What that means for your money

watch now

Below the surface, 60% of households are living paycheck to paycheck. Greg McBride chief financial analyst at Bankrate

"Below the surface, 60% of households are living paycheck to paycheck," McBride said. Even as inflation eases, high prices continue to strain budgets and credit card debt continues to rise, he added. Now, with rate cuts on the horizon, consumers will see some of their borrowing costs come down as well, although deposit rates will also follow suit. From credit cards and mortgage rates to auto loans and savings accounts, here's a look at where those rates could go in the year ahead.

Credit cards

Since most credit cards have a variable rate, there's a direct connection to the Fed's benchmark, and because of the central bank's rate hike cycle, the average credit card rate rose from 16.34% in March 2022 to nearly 21% today — an all-time high. Going forward, annual percentage rates will start to come down when the Fed cuts rates but even then, they will only ease off extremely high levels. With only a few potential quarter-point cuts on deck, APRs would still be around 20% by the end of 2024, McBride noted. "The credit card rates are going to mimic what the Fed does," he said, "and those interest rate decreases are going to be modest."

Mortgage rates

Due to higher mortgage rates, 2023 was the least affordable homebuying year in at least 11 years, according to a report from real estate company Redfin. Although 15- and 30-year mortgage rates are fixed, and tied to Treasury yields and the economy, anyone shopping for a new home has lost considerable purchasing power, partly because of inflation and the Fed's policy moves. But rates are already significantly lower since hitting 8% in October. Now, the average rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.9%, up from 4.4% when the Fed started raising rates in March 2022 and 3.27% at the end of 2021, according to Bankrate.

Doug Duncan, chief economist at Fannie Mae, expects mortgage rates will dip below 6% in 2024 but will not return to their pandemic-era lows, which is little consolation for would-be homebuyers. "We don't see the affordability problem solved until supply increases substantially, interest rates come down and real incomes rise," he said. "The combination of those things need to move together over time. It's not going to be sudden."

Auto loans

Even though auto loans are fixed, consumers are increasingly facing monthly payments that they can barely afford due to higher vehicle prices and elevated interest rates on new loans. The average rate on a five-year new car loan is now more than 7%, up from 4% when the Fed started raising rates, according to Edmunds. However, rate cuts from the Fed will take some of the edge off the rising cost of financing a car — possibly bringing rates below 7% — helped in part by competition between lenders and more incentives in the market. "There are some very encouraging signs as we kick off 2024," said Jessica Caldwell, Edmunds' head of insights. "Incentives are slowly coming back as inventory improves," she said, and "most consumers are looking for low APRs with longer loan terms, so the growth in those loans is helpful to lure consumers who have been sitting out due to adverse financing and pricing conditions."

Savings rates