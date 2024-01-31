Self-made millionaire says choosing to rent instead of buying a home is 'one of the best financial decisions I ever made'

After saving $100,000 by age 25 and founding her multi-million dollar business Her First 100K, Tori Dunlap has made enough money to afford a home in Seattle, where she lives.

Even so, she has stuck to renting.

"One of the best financial decisions I ever made was not buying property," the 29-year-old tells CNBC Make It. Renting "gets a bad rap," she says.

That said, the author of the New York Times bestseller "Financial Feminist" almost bought a home in Seattle in her early 20s.

She assumed buying was the "right" thing to do, following the influence of her "well-meaning parents" who said renting was "throwing money down the drain," compared with homeownership.

"I was actually a day from closing on a condominium" near Seattle, says Dunlap. "If I would have done that, my life would be very different: I'd be living an hour outside of the city, I wouldn't have made friends in the same way."

Ultimately, she asked herself, "Do you really want to buy a house?" and decided against it.

"I was 22 and trying to figure out my career and what my life looked like," she says. "I did not have the skills to be able to manage a home, to make repairs on the home."

Today, she's a multi-millionaire who still rents. "That's 100% OK because it's something that makes sense in my life," she says. "I'm single, I don't have kids and I travel a lot. It's nice knowing that I have the flexibility to pick up and move if I want to."

Rather than tying up much of her wealth into a single property, she grows those funds in diversified investments instead.