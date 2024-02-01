Ad giant Publicis paying $350 million to settle U.S. opioid crisis claims

A sign for Publicis Groupe SA is seen at their headquarters in Paris, France, on Sunday, July 28, 2013.

The healthcare division of French ad giant Publicis agreed to pay $350 million to settle claims that its past marketing efforts for drugmakers helped fuel America's opioid crisis, U.S. state attorneys general announced Thursday.

The agreement marks the latest payout related to the prescription pill addiction epidemic, following settlements with top drug companies totaling tens of billions of dollars.

Publicis Health said it will distribute $343 million of its total charge among all 50 states, as well as Washington, D.C., and five U.S. territories.

"The full settlement amount should quickly and directly contribute to the States' opioid relief effort," Publicis Health said in a statement.

The group does not admit wrongdoing or liability as part of the settlement, which resulted from three years of negotiations. But, its statement said, "We recognize the broader context in which that lawful work took place."

"The fight against the opioid crisis in the United States requires collaboration across industries, lawmakers, and communities, and we are committed to playing our part," the statement said.

Publicis Health noted that $130 million of its payment to the states has been compensated by its insurers. After tax, the total charge amounts to $160 million in cash, the group said.