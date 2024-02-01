Asia markets open lower after Fed pours cold water on March rate cut

Asia-Pacific markets fell after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled it was unlikely to cut rates in March.

Overnight, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank would likely not be comfortable enough with the path of inflation by its next meeting in March to cut interest rates.

"Based on the meeting today, I would tell you that I don't think it's likely that the committee will reach a level of confidence by the time of the March meeting to identify March as the time to do that. But that's to be seen," Powell said.

In Asia, investors will assess private surveys on business activity for January across the region, most notably, the Caixin purchasing managers index out from China.

Economists polled by Reuters expect the Caixin manufacturing PMI to come in at 50.6, an expansionary figure compared with official figures of 49.2 released on Wednesday.