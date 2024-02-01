Clothing brands failing to eradicate forced labor risk in supply chains, research finds

A Yayoi Kusama sculpture is displayed on the top of the Louis Vuitton's Champs Elysees store, on January 12, 2023 in Paris, France. This year the French Fashion house has launch a second collaboration with Yayoi Kusama.The first one was in 2012. The Yayoi Kusama x Louis Vuitton collection are now available in all Louis Vuitton's Stores Worldwide. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Many of the world's major fashion brands are failing to address forced labor in their supply chains, according to a report, with French luxury giant LVMH among the worst performers.

The research from KnowTheChain, an organization focused on forced labor in supply chains, analyzed 65 companies for exposure to forced labor risk.

Using benchmarking methodology based on the U.N. Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, KnowTheChain said companies scored on average 21/100.

This "demonstrates that in the face of conflict, the climate crisis and economic instability exacerbating the risk of forced labour, company policy and practice is falling short," the organization's report, released last month, said.

"They remain largely reactive to human rights violations, rather than evidencing robust, embedded human rights and environmental due diligence practices designed to prevent them," it added.

Over 20% of the companies assessed scored 5/100 or below, failing to provide and disclose remedies to those whose rights had been violated, KnowTheChain said, calling the result an "indictment in a sector in which human rights violations are consistently uncovered."

Lululemon, Puma, Adidas the top performers

The benchmark highlighted Canada's Lululemon as the top performer of 65 companies with a score of 63/100, commending the company for disclosing "markedly stronger human rights due diligence to address forced labour risks in its supply chains."

"The company has outperformed the SPDR S&P Retail ETF over the past three years and in 2023 experienced double-digit growth in net revenue and gross profit compared with the same period a year ago," KnowTheChain noted.

"As such, it demonstrates that a corporate strategy which embeds human rights due diligence does not have to come at the cost of long-term sustainable growth or investor returns."

German sportswear brand Puma (58/100) was the second-top performer, and rival Adidas (55/100) came in third.

Veronique Rochet, senior director of sustainability at Puma, told CNBC that the company has invested a "vast amount of time and resources" for the past 20 years to ensure high environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards.

"For example, PUMA is a member of the Fair Labor Association, which regularly audits and accredits PUMA's compliance program for compliance with the Fair Labor Association's Code of Conduct, ensuring we have the systems and procedures in place to successfully uphold fair labor standards, mitigate and remediate violations," she said.