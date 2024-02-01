Get Jim Cramer’s rapid-fire takeaways on 5 stocks in the news Thursday

Merck — Jim Cramer described Merck's results as a "monster quarter," pointing out cancer drug Keytruda, which saw sales up double digits on a percentage basis. Merck's guidance for 2024 was in line with expectations. The CNBC Investing Club portfolio owns a few health- and drug-related stocks, including the outperforming Eli Lilly . Align Technology — Shares of the Invisalign company were up after reporting a better-than-expected quarter. Jim calls it a "unique situation." It had been a "miss, miss, miss," but now that Covid is over people are doing things they put off. Royal Caribbean — The cruise line delivered a stronger-than-expected profit outlook for 2024, sending the stock higher initially before reversing modestly to the downside. Jim said he's "surprised this isn't up." Bookings were on pace for record rates and volume. Etsy — The marketplace for handmade goods announced Marc Steinberg, a partner at activist investment group Elliot Management, as a new board member. Steinberg "helped turnaround Pinterest," Jim said, adding that he sees Etsy at around $73 per share as a buy. Peloton — The stock was getting slammed as a slight sales beat was overshadowed by a wider loss than expected and soft guidance. Jim said, "It's a show me story and they have not shown me yet." He said he thought new management would have been able to turn things around faster. "Not my cup of tea," he concluded.