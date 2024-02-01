Mad Money

Cramer's Lightning Round: SLB is a buy

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Chewy's year-to-date stock performance.

Chewy: "I think it's fine...I think it's very low, and that's something worth taking a look."

JetBlue's year-to-date stock performance.

JetBlue: "These are airline stocks, and the airline stocks should have been making a lot more money, and I'm not going to start inventing reasons why we should own them. I just don't have any."

Home Depot's year-to-date stock performance.

Home Depot: "I like Home Depot, it's had a very big run."

SLB's year-to-date stock performance.

SLB: "They're doing well...I think you should by some SLB."

