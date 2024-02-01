Cramer's Lightning Round: SLB is a buy

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Chewy's year-to-date stock performance.

Chewy : "I think it's fine...I think it's very low, and that's something worth taking a look."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon JetBlue's year-to-date stock performance.

JetBlue : "These are airline stocks, and the airline stocks should have been making a lot more money, and I'm not going to start inventing reasons why we should own them. I just don't have any."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Home Depot's year-to-date stock performance.

Home Depot : "I like Home Depot, it's had a very big run."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon SLB's year-to-date stock performance.

SLB : "They're doing well...I think you should by some SLB."