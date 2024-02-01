Oil edges higher as market digests OPEC, Fed decisions

Oil prices edged higher on Thursday as the market digested the outcome of OPEC's meeting and the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for March rose 61 cents, or 0.80%, to trade at $76.46 a barrel. The Brent contract for April gained 60 cents, or 0.74%, to trade at $80.15 a a barrel. U.S. crude is up 6.77% this year while the global benchmark has risen 5.37%.

OPEC said Thursday its members were adhering to production cuts after reviewing data from November and December of 2023. The group of oil producers indicated that its decision slash 2.2 million barrels per day from the market this quarter remains unchanged.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday held benchmark interest rates steady and indicated that rates had likely topped out. Lower interest rates typical boost economic growth which buoys oil demand. Chairman Jerome Powell, however, indicated that rate cuts are unlikely to come in March.