U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin holds a bilateral meeting with NATO Secretary Jens Stoltenberg at the Pentagon in Washington, U.S., January 29, 2024.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin apologized Thursday for concealing his hospitalization and cancer diagnosis.

"I should have told the President about my cancer diagnosis. I should have also told my team and the American public and I take full responsibility," Austin said in a briefing with reporters.

