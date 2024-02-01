Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton to leave Mercedes and join Ferrari in shock move: Reports

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes ahead of the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on November 26, 2023.

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton is on the cusp of a surprise move from Mercedes to Ferrari for the 2025 season, according to multiple media reports.

Both Sky Sports and BBC Sport reported on the news and suggested that formal confirmation could come as early as Thursday.

CNBC was not able to independently verify the reports.

Mercedes declined to comment when contacted by CNBC. A spokesperson at Ferrari was not immediately available to comment.

It comes shortly before the start of the next Formula 1 season, which gets underway in Bahrain from Feb. 29.

A move to Ferrari, one of the most iconic teams in the history of motorsport, would bring an end to a remarkably successful partnership. Hamilton first signed with Mercedes in 2013 and went on to win six of his seven world titles with the team between 2014 and 2020.

The prospect of Hamilton joining Ferrari has been the subject of intense speculation over recent years, although Hamilton has previously said he intends to stay with Mercedes for the rest of his life.