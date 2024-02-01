House passes child tax credit bill that could give families a nearly $700 tax break as early as this year

The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a bipartisan tax bill that would expand the child tax credit through 2025 and could have implications for taxpayers as early as this year.

The $78 billion package wouldn't go so far as reviving the expanded child tax credit families were able to claim as part of the Covid-19 pandemic response. But it would raise the maximum refundable tax break to $1,800 per child for tax year 2023, up from $1,600.

The limit would rise again to $1,900 for tax year 2024 and to $2,000 the following year, along with adjustments for inflation.

If the bill passes the Senate soon, families filing their 2023 taxes in the coming weeks could claim the expanded credit. That means eligible families could see an average $680 break this tax season, according to an Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center projection. Though there's support from both parties, it's unclear whether the bill has the votes to pass the Senate.