Mark Zuckerberg says Meta will 'keep things lean,' going big in AI with a lid on hiring

Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during the Meta Connect event at Meta headquarters in Menlo Park, California, on Sept. 27, 2023.

Mark Zuckerberg is so pleased with his "year of efficiency" that he's extending it indefinitely.

On Thursday's earnings call, after Meta reported fourth-quarter financials that sailed past analysts' estimates, Zuckerberg said he wants to "keep things lean" and has no plans to accelerate hiring.

Headcount, which peaked well above 86,000 in 2022, shrank 22% last year to 67,317, as Meta instituted mass cost cuts to appease an investor base that had lost faith in the company's ability to adjust to changing market conditions. At the time, Meta was facing a tough digital ad market and the lingering effects of Apple's 2021 iOS update.

Exactly a year ago, Zuckerberg told analysts on an earnings call that management's theme for 2023 would be the "year of efficiency," and that Meta would become a "stronger and more nimble organization."

Wall Street has rewarded him ever since. The stock almost tripled in value last year, making it the second-best performer in the S&P 500, behind only Nvidia . It reached a record last month, and the continuing rally has pushed Meta's market cap well past $1 trillion.

On Thursday, Meta reported fourth-quarter sales growth of 25%, the fastest rate of expansion since mid-2021, to $40.1 billion. Net income soared a whopping 201% to $14 billion, and the company's operating margin more than doubled to 41%. The stock jumped 15% in extended trading.

Add it all up, and Meta is showing it can grow at a healthy clip while also dramatically cutting costs, which shrank 8% from a year earlier. So confident is the company in its financial health that it authorized a $50 billion share buyback and, for the first time, said it would pay a 50-cent quarterly dividend.