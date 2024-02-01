Taylor Swift songs removed from TikTok after her label UMG's spat with the app

Taylor Swift performs onstage at Lumen Field in Seattle on July 22, 2023.

Songs from artists signed to Universal Music Group have started disappearing from TikTok after the two sides failed to agree a new deal over content licensing, sparking a public spat.

Music by artists including Taylor Swift and Drake was no longer available on TikTok when CNBC checked on Thursday morning.

A licensing agreement between UMG and TikTok, which is owned by Chinese tech giant ByteDance, expired on Wednesday.

UMG accused TikTok of bullying and intimidation in its contract negotiations. UMG alleged TikTok proposed paying its artists and songwriters "at a rate that is a fraction of the rate that similarly situated major social platforms pay."

The music label also alleged TikTok is allowing its platform to be "flooded with AI-generated recordings."