Inside the $36,000 Grammy gift bag given to performers like Olivia Rodrigo and Dua Lipa
Getting invited to perform at the Grammy Awards is an honor.
Taking the stage during Music's Biggest Night puts your music in front of millions of viewers, not to mention some of the biggest names in the industry who are in attendance at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. It also gets you one of the best gift bags in the business.
For the 25th consecutive year, Grammy performers and presenters will receive a massive gift bag courtesy of Los Angeles-based marketing company Distinctive Assets.
This year's bag, which includes gifts ranging from a smart bird feeder to wine to headphones from Dyson, is valued at $36,000, according to a comprehensive list reviewed by CNBC Make It.
Unlike the famous Oscars gift bag, which only goes to a select few nominees, Distinctive Assets founder Lash Fary says that 145 individuals will receive this year's Grammy bag.
"The Grammys is all about equity," Fary says. "Every presenter and every performer is treated the exact same way."
Most recipients will receive their bags — large duffels stuffed full of nearly 60 products — during rehearsals for the show.
"We work in concert with the talent department," Fary says. "As talent leaves rehearsals, the bag goes into the back of their car."
Here's a peek inside.
What's included in the Grammy gift bag?
The priciest inclusion in the 2024 Grammy gift bag is a private performance from mentalist Carl Christman, valued at $25,000. Those who accept will receive a live show that "combines magic, mind reading, hypnosis and comedy for a mind-blowing experience."
On the opposite end of the pricing spectrum is a case of Poppi fruit juice-based soda valued at $8.99 as well as some socks from Pair of Thieves valued at $12.99. These are some other highlights:
- A robotic pool cleaner from Aiper which allows owners to monitor and clean their pool remotely from their phones. The device is valued at $699.
- A $299 smart bird feeder from Bird Buddy which takes pictures of the birds who perch on it and sends them as digital post cards.
- Noise cancelling headphones from vacuum-maker Dyson. The $699 headphones come with an attachment that clicks onto the headphones "to supply purified air when you need it."
- Pet food from Smack, a Canadian brand that makes kibble "from raw, dehydrated organic and non-GMO ingredients. The food, which comes in a canvas tote, is worth $282.
- A $299 sleep consultation with a "renowned sleep expert and neuroscientist" from Wesper. Recipients who use the voucher will get insights into their sleep patterns as well as "actionable advice for optimal health."
- A luxury handmade Cate Brown toss pillow made from "vintage heritage fashion and exquisite deadstock textiles." The pillow is valued at $495.
Celebs who take home their gift bag are also given a heads up about potential tax implications of accepting, especially when it comes to a big ticket item like the magic show from Carl Christman.
"If Lionel Richie or whoever books him to come to their home, that's a $25,000 valuation that needs to be dealt with however their accountant guides them in terms of the valuation of that business gift," Fary says. "But there's no immediate tax implication to them unless they redeem it."
Who will receive the $36,000 Grammy gift bag?
This year, the bags will go to all presenters and performers, as well as to Grammy host Trevor Noah.
"We can't do all the nominees because that would be hundreds of people," Fary explains.
That means the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, Billy Joel, Lenny Kravitz and Meryl Streep will all be taking home a bag filled with snacks, skincare and beauty products.
Other notable names who will receive the bag include:
- Luke Combs
- Tracy Chapman
- Maluma
- Mark Ronson
- U2
- Billie Eilish
- SZA
- Joni Mitchell
- Christina Aguilera
