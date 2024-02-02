Inside the $36,000 Grammy gift bag given to performers like Olivia Rodrigo and Dua Lipa

Getting invited to perform at the Grammy Awards is an honor.

Taking the stage during Music's Biggest Night puts your music in front of millions of viewers, not to mention some of the biggest names in the industry who are in attendance at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. It also gets you one of the best gift bags in the business.

For the 25th consecutive year, Grammy performers and presenters will receive a massive gift bag courtesy of Los Angeles-based marketing company Distinctive Assets.

This year's bag, which includes gifts ranging from a smart bird feeder to wine to headphones from Dyson, is valued at $36,000, according to a comprehensive list reviewed by CNBC Make It.

Unlike the famous Oscars gift bag, which only goes to a select few nominees, Distinctive Assets founder Lash Fary says that 145 individuals will receive this year's Grammy bag.

"The Grammys is all about equity," Fary says. "Every presenter and every performer is treated the exact same way."

Most recipients will receive their bags — large duffels stuffed full of nearly 60 products — during rehearsals for the show.

"We work in concert with the talent department," Fary says. "As talent leaves rehearsals, the bag goes into the back of their car."

Here's a peek inside.