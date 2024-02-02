Great bosses encourage these 3 things in the workplace to boost employee success, says CEO: 'It's a big’ deal

Imagine this: You go to the office to grab your morning coffee and some conversation with your team. You complete a few assignments while there, and whatever you don't finish gets tackled from home after you head out for the day around 3 p.m.

And here's the kicker: your manager actually supports your routine. This is called "coffee badging," and more bosses should get behind it instead of forcing strict in-office mandates, says Frank Weishaupt, CEO of Boston-based Owl Labs, which makes video conferencing equipment.

"I don't hire people to watch them work. I do love the in-office participation when we get it, but I want it to be organic," Weishaupt tells CNBC Make It. "The office has a role but mandating that you must come into the office on this day, at this time, and leave no earlier than this time, that is a dead concept."

Employees agree, with 58% of hybrid workers saying they coffee badge, according to Owl Labs' 2023 State of Hybrid Work report. Moreover, employees with flexible schedules are more productive than those without, a 2023 Future Forum Pulse survey found.

In 2024, great bosses will ditch their outdated workplace practices, according to Weishaupt, who has more than 20 years of executive experience at companies ranging from startups to Yahoo.

Here are two other things that great bosses will encourage at work this year, he says: