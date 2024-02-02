Ukraine war live updates: Zelenskyy says EU aid sends 'clear signal' to both Moscow and the U.S.; French volunteers killed in Russian strike
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday that the European Union's approval of a 50 billion euro ($54 billion) aid package for the country sent a "clear signal" to Moscow about unity — and also to the United States, where the passage of further aid has stalled.
In his nightly address, Zelenskyy thanked EU leaders and said the four-year program would provide Ukrainians with financial guarantees for "social stability." The first two tranches of delivery require a larger amount of 18 billion euros per year to shore up state resilience, he said.
"Europe has demonstrated exactly the kind of unity that is needed ... This is a clear signal to Moscow that Europe will withstand and that Europe will not be broken by any destructive waves that the Kremlin always comes up with," he added.
"But at the same time, it is a clear signal across the Atlantic that Europe is taking on commitments. Security commitments. Strong commitments. We are waiting for America's decisions."
U.S. President Joe Biden's government has been pushing for congressional approval for $61 billion in fresh funding for Ukraine for months. However, a bill to secure it — which also includes funds for Israel and U.S. border security — failed to move through a political deadlock at the end of 2023.
The U.S. has been Ukraine's biggest military supporter by far, but the Pentagon in December said it had delivered its last security assistance until new funds are released.
A redrafted version of the bill is expected to be released in the coming days, but still faces an uncertain passage through the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.
Meanwhile, France's Foreign Ministry confirmed Friday that two French humanitarian volunteers were killed in a Russian drone strike on Ukraine's Kherson region, according to Reuters.
Three other French nationals and a Ukrainian national were reported wounded.
Biden applauds EU for Ukraine aid deal; White House says it is 'no substitute' for U.S. assistance
U.S. President Joe Biden called top European Union leader Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday to praise the institution's approval of a 50 billion euro ($54 billion) package of aid for Ukraine.
Biden commended the EU's "steadfast support for Ukraine," while European Commission President von der Leyen stressed the importance of sustained U.S. support for the country.
White House spokesperson John Kirby separately told reporters that the European Union's support is "not a substitute for American leadership when it comes to security assistance," and said it was critical that the U.S. Congress approves additional funding.
— Jenni Reid
Russian launches 24 drone strikes, electricity lost in southeastern city
Russia launched strikes on various Ukrainian targets, including infrastructure facilities in the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region, with 24 Shahed drones overnight, the Ukrainian air force said.
It said it destroyed 11 drones across the Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Kirovohrad and Kharkiv regions. Another seven drones missed their targets and were lost, it said.
National grid operator Ukrenergo said electricity was cut off in the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk following the strikes.
— Jenni Reid
Russian strike kills two French aid workers in southern Ukraine - governor
A Russian strike killed two French volunteer aid workers on Thursday in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson, the regional governor and other officials said.
Kherson Governor Oleksandr Prokudin, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said the Russian attack on the town of Beryslav killed the two French nationals and wounded three other foreigners.
Prosecutors in the region said Russian forces launched a mass drone attack in the area at about 4 p.m. Police said a Ukrainian national was also wounded.
Reuters could not independently verify details of the incident, but Russian forces engage in frequent shelling of parts of Kherson region now held by Ukraine.
Beryslav is located on the western bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson region, which was abandoned by Russian forces in late 2022.
Ukrainian troops have since established positions on the eastern bank, but Russian forces continue heavy shelling of other parts of Kherson region from areas they hold on the eastern side.
— Reuters
Ukraine says foreign aid 'critically important' for macroeconomic stability
Ukrainian First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said on Thursday that financial aid from the European Union and the United States was "critically important" for maintaining macroeconomic stability and ensuring growth.
"It is very important for us to maintain macroeconomic stability. It is a prerequisite for economic growth," Svyrydenko, who is also the economy minister, told Reuters in an interview.
"Partners' aid is critically important to maintain this stability," she said, adding that she expected the United States to follow the example of the EU, which approved a 50 billion euro four-year aid package for Ukraine earlier on Thursday.
-Reuters
Viktor Orban says Ukraine aid package will not use Hungarian money
Hungary Prime Minister Viktor Orban took to social media Thursday afternoon to break his silence over the European Union's earlier agreed 50 billion euro ($54 billion) support package for Ukraine, saying that the deal would not include funds from Budapest.
Orban said on Facebook, according to a translation, that a "control mechanism" had been negotiated for the use of funds, which guarantees that "Hungary's money can't end up in Ukraine."
Orban has been a sole holdout in passing the funding package for Ukraine, blocking the plans at the group's last meeting in December.
His political director, Balázs Orbán (no relation) said in a social media post that the funding agreement would be renegotiated after one year, and that it would be reconsidered full after two years, "in the context of the EU budget for the next period."
— Karen Gilchrist
EU summit agrees 50 billion euro aid package for Ukraine
EU member states on Thursday agreed on an additional aid package totaling 50 billion euros ($54 billion) for Ukraine, European Council President Charles Michel said on social media.
"All 27 leaders agreed on an additional €50 billion support package for Ukraine within the EU budget," he said. "This locks in steadfast, long-term, predictable funding for #Ukraine. EU is taking leadership & responsibility in support for Ukraine; we know what is at stake."
EU leaders have been struggling to reach a consensus over the support package, amid opposition from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban who vetoed the aid deal in December. Hungary wants to have an annual review that would allow it a right to veto the disbursements each year, Reuters has reported.
— Ruxandra Iordache