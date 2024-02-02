It's too expensive to replace human workers with AI—for now, says MIT study

An artificially intelligent robot may not steal your job as soon as you think.

That's because it may be too expensive for companies to replace human workers with AI, according to a January study from MIT CSAIL, MIT Sloan, The Productivity Institute and IBM's Institute for Business Value.

"Our study on automation with AI computer vision systems does deliver some encouraging news about job replacement, showing that many tasks wouldn't be economically attractive to automate for years or even decades," Neil Thompson, principal investigator at MIT CSAIL and the Initiative on the Digital Economy, tells CNBC Make It.

The study researched the technical requirements and characteristics an AI model would need in order to complete a job at the level a human could. Then, researchers examined whether it makes economic sense for a company to pay for the development of that AI system and deploy it instead of a human worker.

The researchers specifically focused on tasks that could potentially be completed with computer vision, which is when systems use AI to recognize and analyze visual inputs, such as digital images and videos.

The study found that the majority of the time, it would be cheaper for companies to continue to use human workers for those tasks rather than automate them with AI.

The study uses a small bakery as an example. Theoretically, the bakery could save around $14,000 in labor costs by having an AI system monitor baking ingredients to make sure they haven't spoiled instead of a human baker. However, it makes more economic sense to have bakers continue to complete that task since the cost of developing and training an AI model would outweigh the potential savings.

There's likely to be a "more gradual integration of AI into various sectors," instead of a rapid replacement of human workers with AI bots, Thompson says in the study.