Stocks making the biggest premarket moves: Meta, Amazon, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Chevron and more

Check out the companies making the biggest moves in premarket trading: Meta — Shares soared 17% after the tech giant reported profits that tripled in the fourth quarter and issued its first-ever dividend payout. Earnings per share came in at $5.33, topping the $4.96 expected from analysts polled by LSEG. Revenue was $40.11 billion, above the consensus estimate of $39.18 billion. Amazon — The e-commerce giant popped nearly 7% a day after posting an earnings and revenue beat . Amazon's fourth-quarter earnings were $1 per share, versus the 80 cents expected from analysts, per LSEG. Revenue came in at $169.96 billion, higher than the consensus estimate of $166.21 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb — Shares added 2.4% after the pharmaceutical company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.70 on revenues of $11.48 billion, topping estimates of $1.53 on revenues of $11.19 billion, according to LSEG. Chevron — The oil stock gained less than 1% after Chevron reported mixed earnings for the fourth quarter and raised its dividend by 8%. Adjusted earnings per share were $3.45, topping the $3.21 expected from analysts polled by LSEG. Deckers Outdoor — The footwear stock jumped 10%, a day after Deckers Outdoors reported fiscal third-quarter earnings per share of $15.11, beating the $11.48 expected from analysts polled by LSEG. Revenue came in at $1.56 billion, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Exxon Mobil — Shares slipped less than 1% after the oil giant posted an earnings beat in the fourth quarter. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share, while analysts polled by LSEG had expected $2.21 per share. Meanwhile, net income fell 40% year-over-year due to weaker oil prices. Skechers — The stock fell nearly 9%, a day after the sneaker manufacturer posted mixed fourth-quarter results and issued light guidance for the full year. Skechers guided for 2024 revenue of $8.6 billion to $8.8 billion and earnings of $3.65 to $3.85 per share. Analysts polled by LSEG expected guidance of $8.9 billion in revenue and earnings of $4.18 per share this year. Apple — Shares of the consumer tech giant fell more than 3% after Apple provided guidance for the current quarter that hinted at weak iPhone sales. The company did report $2.18 in earnings per share for the fourth quarter, above the $2.10 expected by analysts according to LSEG, despite a sales decline in China. Clorox — Shares rallied 7%, a day after the consumer products manufacturer posted an earnings and revenue beat for its fiscal second quarter. Clorox reported adjusted earnings of $2.16 per share on revenues of $1.99 billion, topping the $1.10 adjusted earnings per share on $1.80 billion expected from analysts polled by LSEG. Microchip Technology — The semiconductor stock dipped nearly 3% after Microchip Technology gave a weak outlook for the fiscal fourth quarter. The company also posted revenue in line with analysts' expectations. Cigna — The health insurer added 3.6% after reporting an earnings and revenue beat for the fourth quarter and raised its dividend by nearly 14%. Cinga also raised its full-year revenue outlook to at least $235 billion, topping the consensus estimate of $228.65 billion, per StreetAccount. Mattel — The Barbie-owner gained nearly 3% following a Wall Street Journal report that activist investor Barington Capital has built an undisclosed stake in Mattel and is seeking changes to increase the toymaker's stock. Sea Limited — The internet stock rose 1.6% after Citi upgraded Sea Limited to buy from neutral, and raised its price target implying the U.S. listed shares can climb more than 20%. The Wall Street firm said the e-commerce platform has reached an "inflection point." — CNBC's Hakyung Kim, Sarah Min and Jesse Pound contributed reporting.