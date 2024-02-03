House Speaker Johnson announces 'standalone' Israel funding package

- House Speaker Mike Johnson announced a bill to fund Israel separately from Ukraine, Taiwan and the U.S. southern border, a move away from President Joe Biden's initial aid package proposed in October.
- The bill would provide $17 billion to Israel, adding to a $14 billion aid package that the House passed in the wake of Hamas' Oct. 7 attack.
- Johnson said the House will vote on the Israel-only funding bill this week.
House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., on Saturday announced an Israel-only funding package to be voted on next week, a huge step in the deadlocked negotiations over emergency aid that President Joe Biden initially proposed in October.
"Next week, we will take up and pass a clean, standalone Israel supplemental package," the speaker wrote in a "Dear Friends" letter.
The bill includes $17.6 billion for Israel's military and U.S. military forces in the region as the war with Hamas in Gaza continues. If approved, this funding would add to the $14.3 billion that the House passed for Israel in the wake of Hamas' Oct. 7 attack.
This bill separates aid to Israel from Ukraine, Taiwan and the U.S. southern border, all of which were linked in Biden's original $105 billion aid proposal. But disagreements over how to address the U.S. border and whether to fund Ukraine's defense against Russia stalled the passage of Biden's October aid package.
