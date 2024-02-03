Self-made millionaire: If you love it, buy the Stanley cup—it's 'not the reason you're financially struggling'

There have been plenty of trends in the last decade-plus that have experts and internet trolls alike shaming the way people—especially millennials—spend their money.

Whether it's $5 lattes or over-the-top weddings, social media has made it easier than ever to see what people all across the world are buying and, if you're so inclined, to pass judgment on it.

The Stanley Quencher is one of the latest examples.

Fans of the tumbler have flocked to Target and other retailers to scoop up limited-edition colors and brand collaborations. Meanwhile, others wondered what the hype was all about and whether the $45 vessels were a worthy investment—especially if you're starting a collection.

But self-made millionaire Tori Dunlap isn't so quickly joining the chorus of Stanley detractors.

"If you love that Stanley cup and you can afford it, great. Buy it in every color," Dunlap says. "If you want the Stanley cup, it might mean that you can't have this other thing, but that means that you should really want the Stanley cup."

Not only is your money yours to decide how to spend, but Dunlap also highlights the fact that a $45 purchase—much less a $5 or $15 purchase—probably isn't going to make or break your big financial goals, such as buying a house or saving for retirement.